MCPO exec: 1,709 Negros Or. cops to be replaced; 214 Mandaue policemen set to be deployed there

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The 1,709 policemen of the Negros Oriental Provincial Police Office (NOPPO) will likely be replaced by personnel from police offices of Cebu Province, and Mandaue, Lapu-Lapu and Cebu cities, and Bohol Province.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Franc Rudolf Oriol, Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) deputy director for operations and spokesperson, said this as some 214 policemen of the MCPO would be expected to be deployed at NOPPO and they would be among those who would replace the police personnel there.

Oriol said that the order came from the Philippine National Police headquarters in Camp Crame.

READ: All Bayawan City cops relieved as Degamo murder probe continues

The 214 personnel from MCPO will include three police lieutenant colonels, one police major, 5 police captains, and 4 police lieutenants among others.

Oriol said that aside from MCPO, 560 personnel from Cebu Police Provincial Office, 375 from Bohol Provincial Police Office, 340 from Cebu City Police Office, and at least 200 from Lapu-Lapu City Police Office would expected to be deployed to replace the NOPPO policemen.

The police personnel from Negros would then be distributed to different police offices in Cebu and Bohol, he said.

Oriol said that they had yet to receive the names of who would be deployed.

“Whatever the instruction of the national office kay (because) we can be assigned anywhere, being a police officer andam mi ma-assign bisag asa (we are ready to be assigned anywhere),” said Oriol.

The reshuffling was ordered by the Philippine National Police due to the attack on March 4, that claimed the life of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo and eight others.

Police Colonel Elmer Lim, Lapu-Lapu City Police Office director, for his part, said that the LCPO would deploy 233 policemen to Negros Oriental.

Lim said they were preparing the names of those policemen that they would augment in Negros Oriental.

“So atong gibuhat ato siyang gi-prepare pa ang mga names. Naa man gud siyay considerations or restrictions, usa ana kung taga Negros ka unya assign ka sa Lapu-Lapu, dili ka pwede,” Lim said.

(What we are doing is we are preparing their names. This is because there are considerations or restrictions, and one of these is those from Negros and you are assigned in Lapu-Lapu, that is not allowed.)

Meanwhile, MCPO’s Police Lieutenant Colonel Oriol said that Mandaue City government officials had yet to request for additional security.

He said that they did not receive reports from the local chief executives of them having a death threat.

However, Oriol said they had already proactively augmented additional security in the office city mayor, district representative, among other offices.

He said that the mayor, congresswoman and judges were among those entitled to augmentation of security.

He also said that policemen were already deployed to secure the residences of local officials.

“This is just to prevent and perhaps gain the confidence of the people and our local officials,” said Oriol. | With Futch Anthony Inso

ALSO READ

Teves tagged as alleged mastermind in Degamo slay

Negros Oriental Governor Degamo’s killing: Three suspects including 2 ex-military men nabbed

DOJ: Degamo slay case suspects transferred to Manila, willing to cooperate in probe

/dbs

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP