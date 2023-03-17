Ormoc City Senior High School rules OCCCI D-League West Leyte Division

By: Dale Rosal - CDN Digital | March 17,2023 - 08:54 AM
Ormoc high school

A player from Ormoc City Senior High School attempts a difficult layup while heavily guarded by Western Leyte College (WLC) defenders in the championship match of the OCCCI D-League Inter School Basketball Tournament West Leyte Division in Albuera, Leyte on Wednesday evening, March 15, 2023. | Photo from the OCCCI

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Ormoc City Senior High School staged a huge upset as it topped the high school division of the OCCCI D-League Inter School Basketball Tournament West Leyte Division after narrowly defeating the  Western Leyte College (WLC) Mustangs, 48-45, on Wednesday evening, March 15, 2023, in Albuera town, Leyte. 

Russel Laudiza Villamel led Ormoc City Senior High School’s title-winning game with 19 points, seven rebounds, one assist, one block, and a steal. He was eventually named the finals “Most Valuable Player.” 

His teammate Luiz James Teatro was named as one of the ‘Mythical Five’ in the high school division along with Jhuniel Dela Rama (ACLC College of Ormoc City), Kent Christian Ong (Damulaan National High School), and John Morales (WLC). 

Ormoc City Senior High School crawled back from a nine-point deficit in the first half, 16-27, aned grabbed the lead, 34-33, at the end of the third period. 

They then forced the Mustangs to crucial turnovers, while maintaining their slim lead all the way to the final buzzer. 

Ormoc Senior High School booked a ticket to the do-or-die finals by defeating the host team, Dumalaan National High School, 79-55, while the Mustangs, who topped the pre-season tournament, last February routed ACLC, 71-51. 

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Team PHL to Cambodia SEAG: 905 athletes and 257 officials

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: Leyte, Ormoc, Sports news
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.