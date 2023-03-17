Ormoc City Senior High School rules OCCCI D-League West Leyte Division

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Ormoc City Senior High School staged a huge upset as it topped the high school division of the OCCCI D-League Inter School Basketball Tournament West Leyte Division after narrowly defeating the Western Leyte College (WLC) Mustangs, 48-45, on Wednesday evening, March 15, 2023, in Albuera town, Leyte.

Russel Laudiza Villamel led Ormoc City Senior High School’s title-winning game with 19 points, seven rebounds, one assist, one block, and a steal. He was eventually named the finals “Most Valuable Player.”

His teammate Luiz James Teatro was named as one of the ‘Mythical Five’ in the high school division along with Jhuniel Dela Rama (ACLC College of Ormoc City), Kent Christian Ong (Damulaan National High School), and John Morales (WLC).

Ormoc City Senior High School crawled back from a nine-point deficit in the first half, 16-27, aned grabbed the lead, 34-33, at the end of the third period.

They then forced the Mustangs to crucial turnovers, while maintaining their slim lead all the way to the final buzzer.

Ormoc Senior High School booked a ticket to the do-or-die finals by defeating the host team, Dumalaan National High School, 79-55, while the Mustangs, who topped the pre-season tournament, last February routed ACLC, 71-51.

