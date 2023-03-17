UC graduate lands in Top 5 of March 2023 Physician Licensure Examination

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A University of Cebu College of Medicine Foundation Inc. graduate landed it the top 10 of the March 2023 Physician Licensure Examination (PLE), the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced on Thursday, March 16, 2023.

Anthony Palaran Acenas landed in the Top 5 with an average rate of 87.67 percent.

He shared the spot at the Top 5 with University of Sto. Tomas graduate Isabella Cheng Del Castillo.

Moreover, all of the eight first time takers of the UC College of Medicine Foundation Inc. passed the examination.

According to the PRC, a total of 1,573 out of 2,887 takers passed the Physicians Licensure Examination given by the Board of Medicine in various testing centers: National Capital Region, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Legazpi, Lucena, Pampanga, Rosales, Tacloban, Tuguegarao, and Zamboanga this March.

