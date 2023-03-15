Four Cebu grads in Top 10 of March 2023 MedTech Licensure Exams

By: Wenilyn Sabalo - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | March 15,2023 - 10:37 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Four graduates from Cebu-based universities made it to the Top 10 of the March 2023 Medical Technologists Licensure Examination.

Nijell Tiu Potencioso and Khelly Mae Binondo Villarin, who are graduates of Velez College, share the Top 2 spot with an average rate of 91.90 percent.

Lhorence Granada Sucano of the University of Cebu-Banilad Campus claimed the Top 3 spot with an average of 91.80 percent.

Another Velez College graduate, Leonard Louwin Uy Midel, ranked 7th with his 91.30 percent average.

Meanwhile, the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) also recognized the top-performing schools in the recently concluded licensure examination, with 50 or more examinees garnering at least an 80 percent passing rate.

Velez College and the Cebu Doctor’s University share the top spot in the list of Top-performing Schools.

Southwestern University is on the Top 4.

The PRC posted on its official website the result of the exams on Tuesday, March 14, 2023.

PRC said that 4,714 of the 6,165 examinees passed the licensure exam, which was held from March 8 to 9 in the National Capital Region, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Koronadal, Legazpi, Lucena, Pagadian, Pampanga, Rosales, Tacloban, Tuguegarao, and Zamboanga.

