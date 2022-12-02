CNU College of Nursing marks 40th year with 8 new top notchers

CEBU CITY, Philippines — What better way to celebrate Cebu Normal University’s (CNU) College of Nursing’s 40th founding anniversary than to mark it with eight top notchers and a 100 percent passing percentage during the recent November 2022 Nursing Licensure Exams.

Dr. Jezyl Cutamora, dean of CNU College of Nursing, described the milestone as a “great blessing and an opportune” time after the hardships and adjustments their students had to go through because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 65 CNU students who took the November 2022 NLE for the first time will all be added to the country’s nursing workforce and the healthcare system.

“For four years, we nurture you to continue to care using knowledge and compassion as our objectives of the college, so bring that with you. Soar high, but stay grounded. Care for every patient and every colleague that you will be meeting along the way,” Cutamora has this to say to her former nursing students as they become full-fledged nurses in the community.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) released the results of the licensure exams on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. The PRC announced that 18,529 of the 24,903 exam takers passed.

Included in the list of takers with the Top 10 average passing rate are 20 graduates from Cebu-based schools.

READ: 20 Cebu-based graduates land in Top 10 of Nov. 2022 Nursing Licensure Exams

Meanwhile, the CNU administration will be holding its honoring ceremony for its Batch 2022 NLE top notchers and passers.

Cutamora said they are just waiting for the Association of Deans of the Philippine Colleges of Nursing in the region for the date, so they can schedule the honoring ceremony on the morning of the oath-taking date.

“For others to be inspired, we do not have much secrets, but I think, our students are already excellent in their own way because we have very stringent admission process,” she said.

For almost every year, Cutamora said, they have 2,000 to 3,000 applicants for the College of Nursing, but they only accept 80 to 100 students. /rcg

ALSO READ:

20 Cebu-based graduates land in Top 10 of Nov. 2022 Nursing Licensure Exams

UC graduate is third placer in March 2021 Physician Licensure Exams