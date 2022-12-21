Job offers pour in for Mandaue City College’s first-ever topnotcher

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The first-ever topnotcher of the Mandaue City College (MCC) is already assured of a position in city hall or at the MCC.

On Wednesday, December 21, Sheryl llanasa Etorma, 37, MCC’s first topnotcher paid a courtesy visit to Mayor Jonas Cortes.

A native of the Municipality of Tabogon who had been residing in Barangay Umapad, Mandaue City, Etorma placed 9th in the October Licensure Exam for Teachers- Elementary level.

Cortes congratulated Etorma and all the staff of MCC for the achievement.

The mayor said that they will be offering Etorma a position in the city hall or at the Mandaue City College especially since she is eligible for the Civil Service being a magna cum laude.

Etorma who was very thankful said she would think hard before choosing city hall or MCC.

Etorma enrolled in college late because she had to work first after finishing high school to help her family since she was the eldest and his mother and father are both jobless. She was a working student at that time.

She recalled that she was very happy when she saw the result of the exam and that she hurt her head after it hit the double-deck bed because of her excitement.

Etorma said she was really surprised because she only prayed for a grade of 87 but got an average of 92.80 instead.

She said she studied diligently and even memorized, and answer questions while ironing and washing clothes among other chores.

“Prepare yourself lang gyud until sa board exam. Mao na siya paningkamot, pag-ampo, always believe nga kaya jud na nimo…..Gusto ko maka-inspire nga bisan sa akoang age, sa kahimtang, always believe nga naay giprepare nga spot si Lord para sa imoha,”said Etorma.

ALSO READ:

Mandaue City College eyes full face-to-face classes by Feb 2023

Mandaue City to pay tuition of students enrolled at MCC