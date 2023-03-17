CDN Digital receives 4 nominations for 10th GMEA

CEBU CITY, Philippines — CDN Digital, Cebu’s only independent news outlet, has received four nominations in the 10th Globe Media Excellence Awards (GMEA).

Globe Telecom on March 17 unveiled the complete list of nominees for the 10th GMEA.

CDN Digital has been nominated in the following categories.

● Explanatory/Investigative Story of the Year

Visayas: Morexette Marie Erram – CDN Digital

● Social Media Advocacy of the Year for Digital

Visayas: Morexette Marie Erram, Pegeen Maisie Sararaña, Wenilyn Sabalo, Micah Sophia Marcellones, Vhenna Marie Mantilla, Rhobie Ruaya, Dianne Zarina Savillo, Mark Kavin Salomon, Doris Mae Mondragon, Janne Immae Lachica, Jewil Ann Tabiolo, Delta Dyrecka Letigio, Mae Fhel Gom-os – CDN Digital

● #KwentoNgTagumpay: Uplifting Lives Through Digital Technology

Visayas: Vhenna Marie Mantilla – Cebu Daily News-Digital – Individual

● Editor of the Year

Visayas: Rick Gabuya – CDN Digital

The awarding ceremony would be held here in Cebu this March 31, said Yoly Crisanto, Chief Sustainability and Corporate Communications Officer, at the Globe Group.

The 10th season of GMEA has a total of 14 categories, and covers the Visayas and Mindanao regions. This year’s theme is titled #OneDigitalNation.

“#OneDigitalNation, celebrates innovations that uplift lives with compassion, care, and kindness, reflecting Globe’s commitment to using technology for the betterment of society,” said Crisanto.

“Through technology, the media are able to deliver messages of hope and progress and contribute to improving Filipino lives,” she added.

In the 9th GMEA, CDN Digital won the Social Media Advocacy of the Year and Breaking News of the Year for Digital.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP