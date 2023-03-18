Inayawan fire victims to receive P10,000 to P20,000 cash aid

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The 42 families, who were displaced by the fire that hit Sitio Little Plaza, Barangay Inayawan, Cebu City on March 17, will receive P10,000 to P20,000 financial assistance from the Cebu City government.

Dr. Ester Concha, acting department head of the Cebu City Department of Social Welfare and Services (DSWS), said they were processing the request for the release of the financial assistance.

Concha said owners of houses that were totally burned would receive P20,000 each while house renters would also receive P10,000 assistance from the city government.

“Hopefully, madali. Kung kami lang, taas na gani nga week, pero usahay naay mga kakulian nga dili nato mahibaw-an, so it will take maybe more than a week,” she told CDN Digital.

(Hopefully, this will be done quickly. If it would be up to us, one week will be a long time (for it to be released), but sometimes there are circumstances that we were not expecting, so it will take maybe more than a week.)

READ: Fire in Inayawan displaces at least 34 families

As of now, the DSWS has already provided fire victims with packed meals, until the first three days after the fire incident, as required by the city government.

Inayawan gym

Forty two families, who were displaced by the fire, are temporarily taking shelter at the Inayawan barangay gym.

“Nakamodular (evacuation tent) na sila kay aron naay matulogan ang kada pamilya,” Concha told CDN Digital.

(They are in a modular (evacuation tent) so that all families will have a place to sleep in.)

READ: Sapangdaku fire: 60 houses destroyed, 150 individuals displaced, P1.5M properties lost

Concha also urged those who had plans to donate in kind and goods to coordinate with them so that all donations would be properly accounted for and distributed.

Aside from food, fire victims are also in need of clothing and toiletries.

“Before (pod) ta muhunong sa atoang three-days nga packed meals, tagaan sad na sila og take home nga goods, bugas, de lata ug family kits,” she added.

(Before we stop our three day packed meals, we will give them take home goods, rice, canned goods, and family kits.)

Meanwhile, fire authorities estimated that about P900,000 worth of properties went up in smoke during the fire incident on Friday.

ALSO READ

Taguig warehouse fire damage reaches P2 million

2,200 Baguio Market fire victims receive aid from DSWD

Beauty queen reminds public of Fire Prevention Month: ‘Stay away from fire’

/dbs

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP