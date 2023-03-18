Gov. Garcia to national agencies: Consult LGUs on national projects

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia has a reminder for national agencies planning to implement national projects in the province.

The governor issued on Friday, March 17, 2023, Memorandum No. 7 series of 2023, calling on various national government agencies to coordinate and ensure the participation of local government units (LGUs) in the implementation of national projects.

Garcia addressed her latest memorandum to the heads of the country’s agriculture, public works and highways, education, health, transportation, tourism, and environment and natural resources departments, including the Philippine National Police.

The governor, specifically, directed national agencies to consult with the Provincial Government of Cebu before implementing any projects within its territorial jurisdiction.

The governor, in her memorandum, emphasized the various provisions of the Local Government Code (LGC) that direct national agencies and offices to include LGUs in the planning and implementation of national projects.

Section 465 of the LGC empowers Garcia as the governor to “call upon any national official or employee” assigned to the province to advise her on matters affecting the province and make recommendations thereon.

“It is likewise the policy of the state to require all national agencies and offices to conduct periodic consultations with appropriate local government units, non-governmental and people’s organizations, and other concerned sectors of the community before any project or program is implemented in their respective jurisdictions,” reads a portion of the memorandum, quoting section 2(c) of the LGC. /rcg

