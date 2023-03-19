PNP: CIDG has ‘strong evidence’ of Teves’ involvement in Degamo slay case, 2019 killings

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police (PNP) revealed on Saturday that its Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) has “strong evidence” that Negros Oriental Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr. and several others were involved in Gov. Roel Degamo’s assassination and three other murder cases in 2019.

The police statement came after the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) decision to junk one out of eight cases filed against the congressman.

“We are just waiting for the resolution on this case pero naninindigan po ang CIDG the may hawak silang matibay na ebidensya para patunayan ang pagkakasangkot ng mga nasabing akusado,” PNP spokesperson Police Col. Jean Fajardo said in a media briefing.

(We are just waiting for the resolution on this case but the CIDG is adamant that they have solid evidence to prove the involvement of the said accused.)

Fajardo did not specify details of the evidence, but she cited Teves and others’ alleged involvement in the murder of late Board Member Miguel Dungo, Lester Bato, and Pacito Libron perpetrated way back in 2019.

Although this is the case, she clarified that the police force respects the decision of the DOJ to junk the complaint, noting that the government’s role is to “prosecute, not persecute.”

“The CIDG has yet to receive the copy of the resolution, but if this is true, we respect the findings and the disposition of the DOJ on this particular case or complaint; this only goes to show that the government is here to prosecute and not to persecute,” Fajardo said in a media briefing.

On Saturday morning, the DOJ dismissed an illegal possession of firearms, ammunition, and explosives complaint against Teves.

However, Fajardo emphasized that more complaints against Teves and others involved are still pending.

“Para sa kaalaman ng publiko, meron na pong limang information o kaso na isinampa ang ating prosecutors sa korte at may apat pa ring akusado ang nasa kustodiya ng PNP,” Fajardo said.

(For the public’s knowledge, DOJ prosecutors have already filed five more cases in court, while four accused are still in the custody of the PNP.)

“Ang iba pang kaso kasama si Teves bilang akusado ay sasailalim sa preliminary investigation ng DOJ,” she added.

(Due to other cases filed against him, Teves will be subject to a preliminary investigation by the DOJ.)

Last March 10, authorities raided the properties of Teves in Purok 4, Barangay Poblacion, Basay, Negros Oriental, and confiscated several firearms and assorted ammunition.

The raid led to the arrest of Teves’ secretary Hanna Mae Sumerao Oray, Heracleo Sangasin Oray, Rodolfo Teves Maturan, Joseph Kyle Catalan Maturan, Jose Pablo Gimarangan, and Roland Aguisanda Pablio.

Gimarangan and Pablio faced complaints for violating Republic Act 10591 or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

Meanwhile, Hanna Mae, Heracleo Sangasin Oray, Rodolfo Teves Maturan, and Joseph Kyle Catalan Maturan faced a complaint for infringement of RA 10591.

However, last March 16, PNP released Hanna Mae Oray after the DOJ dismissed the complaint against her.

