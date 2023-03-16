Teves seeks 2-month House leave amid heightened security threats – sources

MANILA, Philippines — Amid Growing Security Concerns, Negros Oriental 3rd District Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr. has pleaded for two-month hiatus from House of Representatives responsibilities, citing alarming security threats that jeopardize not only his own life but also the safety of his family.

Sources who asked not to be named told INQUIRER.net on Wednesday that Teves had already asked Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez for the leave following the expiry of his travel authority last March 9.

Teves, who is being linked to the assassination of Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo, is on a medical trip in the United States. The lawmaker has denied involvement in the killing of Degamo and eight others, saying he and his brother, former governor Pryde Henry Teves, would not benefit from it.

No copy of the letter has been released, but Romualdez’s office confirmed receiving Teves’ letter.

Earlier, the House committee on ethics and privileges conducted an executive hearing to discuss Teves’ absence in the lower chamber.

Panel head COOP-NATCCO Party-list Rep. Felimon Espares also said they would send a letter to Teves to ask him to explain why he has not returned to the Philippines and reported for work despite an expired travel authority.

