Rep. Teves, six others face raps for seized firearms during March 10 raid

MANILA, Philippines — Criminal complaints have been filed before the Department of Justice (DOJ) against Negros Oriental Representative Arnolfo Teves Jr. and six others for the raids conducted last week at his houses, leading to the confiscation of firearms and ammunition.

The raid led to the arrest of six individuals: Teves’ secretary Hanna Mae Sumerao Oray, Heracleo Sangasin Oray, Rodolfo Teves Maturan, Joseph Kyle Catalan Maturan, Jose Pablo Gimarangan, and Roland Aguisanda Pablio.

Gimarangan and Pablio face complaints for violation of Republic Act 10591 or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act. Teves was also included in the complaint.

Hanna Mae, Heracleo Sangasin Oray, Rodolfo Teves Maturan, and Joseph Kyle Catalan Maturan are facing a complaint for infringement of RA 10591.

The six were taken to the Department of Justice (DOJ) to undergo inquest proceedings. An inquest proceeding is a summary procedure to determine whether an individual arrested without a warrant will be released on account of a dismissal of charges, released for further preliminary investigation proceedings, or charged in court.

The simultaneous raids were conducted by the police’s Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG), Special Action Force, and the Philippine Army at five different addresses in Basay and Bayawan City in Negros Oriental last March 10.

RELATED STORIES

Authorities raid houses of Rep. Teves due to loose firearms

6 of Teves’ associates in police custody — PNP

je

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP