ASF detected in 5 more areas in Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The deadly African Swine Fever (ASF) has been detected in five more areas in Cebu, including the capital Cebu City.

The Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI) of the Department of Agriculture (DA) announced on Monday, March 20 that they discovered the disease in five more areas here.

These are Cebu City, Bogo City, Sibonga, Liloan, and Tuburan, the BAI wrote in a press statement.

This development came barely two weeks since local authorities confirmed the first case of ASF in Cebu, in a slaughterhouse in Carcar City.

The bureau said that the infected samples came from backyard farms in these localities.

“Samples were then submitted to the Regional Animal Disease Diagnostic and Reference Laboratory (RADDL) Region VII and tested using Real Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR), the gold standard for testing and confirming the ASF virus,” the BAI added.

Earlier, the Central Visayas office of the DA disclosed that they found cases of ASF in areas outside Carcar City in Cebu. At that time, however, they did not reveal the localities.

Working hard to contain ASF spread

On the other hand, BAI assured affected stakeholders that they are ‘doing their best and working hard’ to contain the spread of the virus, in what seemed as a response over criticisms Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia made against their response against the ASF.

READ: Gwen: Stop testing pigs for ASF

“All the protocols which are being implemented by the BAI are evidence-based actions and proven to be the best option for us as of date while there is still no approved vaccine,” BAI said.

“We understand that the affected farmers are sacrificing their livelihood and we appreciate their selflessness to follow the protocols in place. This sacrifice does not go in vain as we work diligently and work hand in hand with you, our stakeholders, in protecting the hog industry,” they said.

READ: Gwen sticks with decision to halt culling of pigs in Carcar

ASF response plans

It can be recalled that Garcia stood with her decision to stop culling of live pigs in Carcar City, saying that the measure not only made no sense but also puts small-time hog raisers at an economic disadvantage.

The governor’s orders ran contrary to the standard anti-ASF measures the DA introduced since 2019, that puts culling livestock as a primary preventive measure against ASF.

READ: Lechon, chicharon sales in Carcar affected due to ASF scare

BAI also vowed to continually coordinate with the local government units, farmers, and hograisers in coming up with their ASF response plans.

“The responsibility lies not only among the implementers but also among the hog farmers, consumers, travelers, traders and the public who are the most affected in the pandemic that is ASF,” the bureau said.

While deadly to pigs, health officials reassured the public that ASF does not pose any threats to human. They added that meat and other pork products from infected areas were safe to eat.

ALSO READ

Lechon from Carcar is safe for human consumption

Consolacion tells barangays to put up border controls against ASF

Mandaue police to city gov’t: We’re ready to conduct border controls against ASF

/dbs

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP