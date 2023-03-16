Consolacion tells barangays to put up border controls against ASF

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The local government of Consolacion town is beefing up its measures to prevent the deadly African Swine Fever (ASF) from entering their municipality.

Consolacion Mayor Teresa ‘Nene’ Alegado recently held a meeting with all of its barangay officials to discuss how to prevent the entry of the disease in their town.

Among the rules they agreed in implementing was to have border controls, the local government announced on social media.

READ: Gwen orders temporary stoppage of culling of pigs in ASF-hit Carcar

Alegado has ordered each of its 21 barangays to put up control points on their boundaries and strategic areas to regulate the transportation of live hogs.

She instructed barangay officials to ensure that livestock entering into their municipality must have the necessary documents.

READ: DVMF to Cebu City residents: Report death of pigs, suspected ASF cases

The mayor also wanted local authorities there to monitor the status of backyard piggeries in each barangay, and urged local farmers to immediately report any deaths of their hogs.

Cebu lost its ASF-free status when veterinarians confirmed the presence of the disease in Carcar City.

READ: Lechon, chicharon sales in Carcar affected due to ASF scare

The Department of Agriculture in Central Visayas (DA-7) reported that they had also found ASF in other parts of the island province but did not disclose specifically where.

While strict policies have been implemented, such as prohibiting swill feeding, to contain the virus in Carcar City, health officials have assured the public that ASF does not pose threats to humans. Therefore, pork products remain safe for human consumption.



