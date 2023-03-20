Pagsabungan, Babag 2 boxers shine in Villamor Boxing grassroots fight card

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Boxers from Barangay Pagsabungan, Mandaue and Babag 2, Lapu-Lapu City put up a good performance in the amateur boxing monthly grassroots fight card of the Villamor Boxing Gym in Mandaue City on Sunday, March 19, 2023.

Pagsabungan and Babag 2 each bagged three wins in the 16-bout fight card backed by the PMI Bohol Boxing Stable and the Amateur Boxing Association of the Philippines (ABAP) Central Visayas.

Pagsabungan’s AJ Gomas beat Lester Tagalog of Sarok Boxing Gym in the 26-kilogram division. Yancy Estorba joined Gomas the winning column as he edged Renz Arvin Pepito of Cubacub, Mandaue, in the 46kg weight class.

Balbarino bested Juramil Cataraja of Lapu-Lapu City to rule the 48kg division.

Meanwhile, Cyril Sumagang beat Yumyum Gonzales in the 26kg division for Babag 2 of Lapu-Lapu City, while Arjun Juario won over Lorenzo Suico of Mandaue City in the 54kg. Stefen Siaton completed Babag 2’s three-fight win with a victory over Carl Penedo of Dumaguete City in the 53kg division.

On the other hand, Sarok Boxing Gym of Consolacion didn’t go home empty-handed as it snatched two wins courtesy of Reymund Comendador, who beat Jhunmar Codeniera of Apas, Cebu City in the 26kg, and Ejay Batiancila, who bested Jude Responso of Lapu-Lapu City in the 34kg division.

The other winning boxers were Charlie Mark Simbajon (Riverside, Mandaue), Renzel Cordova (Canduman, Mandaue), Dave Camillo (Gun-ob, Lapu-Lapu), Ken Villanueva (Hipodromo, Cebu City), Fredrich Locsin (Riverside, Mandaue), Gio Peresores (Napo, Carcar), and Joefel Barcoma (Toledo City).

The fight card was organized by veteran trainer, matchmaker, and two-time world title challenger Edito Villamor of the Villamor Boxing Gym to enhance the quality of Cebu’s amateur boxing scene.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Vilamor Boxing Gym, WBF grassroots fight card winners bared

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP