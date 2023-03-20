San Remigio Properties tops Elite Basketball Club Recreational Division

CEBU CITY, Philippines—San Remigio Properties ruled the Elite Basketball Club Recreational Division tournament by beating the Shetzue’s Razor, 84-77, on Sunday evening, March 19, 2023, at the Visayan Glass gymnasium in Barangay Guadalupe, here.

Emmanuel Villamor dropped 32 points in 32 minutes to lead San Remigio Properties to the title. He also had six rebounds, three steals, and three assists.

Marlone Batac poured in 10 points, seven boards, four assists, two blocks, and two steals for San Remigio.

Meanwhile, Clark Luis Ruedas had 17 points for Shetzue’s Razor.

A total of nine commercial competed in the tournament, which started last January as part of Elite Basketball Club’s expanded tournament besides its regular annual cagefest for its member teams and players.

The rest of the teams that competed in the tournament were The Transporter, JARC Jewelry, Alpine, AMCOD Distribution & Marketing, Panthers, Grush Catering, and Koko Klay.

