CNHS bags Biliran leg’s high school division title, advances to ‘Battle of the Best’ tourney

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Calubian National High School (CNHS) marched to the OCCCID-League Interschool Basketball Tournament’s “Battle of the Best” after clinching the high school division title of the Biliran Province leg on Sunday evening at the Biliran Gymnasium in Biliran town, Leyte.

CNHS defeated Cabucgayan National School of Arts and Trades (CNSAT), 53-46, in the winner-take-all championship match on Sunday evening.

With their victory, CNHS joins the other high school champions from the other legs of the tournament in the much-awaited “Battle of the Best,” tentatively scheduled later this month or in April at the Ormoc Superdome in Ormoc City.

Most Valuable Player

Eventual “Most Valuable Player” Mark Andre Morilla put on a double-double outing of 15 points and 15 rebounds, along with two assists and two steals.

CNHS pocketed P10,000, while CNSAT didn’t go home empty-handed as they received P7,000 also.

CNHS advanced to the championship round after defeating Biliran Agricultural High School, 51-46, in the semifinals.

Mythical Five

On the other hand, two CNHS players, Alejandro Baring and Francis Jay-R Bonaobra have been included in the tournament’s “Mythical Five” awardees.

They were joined by Biliran National Agricultural High School’s Christian Miguel Dano and Charles Jyvion Buenaventura, along with CNSAT’s Charles Louie Penaflor.

A total of 12 teams from all around Biliran joined the inter-school tournament, which is inspired by the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) and the UAAP and NCAA in Manila, aiming to showcase basketball talents in the entire Leyte province.

