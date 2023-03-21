Gerald Anderson declares Julia Barretto is the one he will marry: ‘Siya talaga’

Gerald Anderson is certain that his girlfriend Julia Barretto is the one he will marry, but he clarified that he has yet to pop the question to the actress.

The actor spoke about his relationship with Barretto after he was asked by broadcaster Korina Sanchez on when he planned to get married, during an episode of the latter’s “Korina Interviews” last Sunday, March 19.

“Everything na ginagawa ko ngayon is because alam ko naman na malapit na ‘yon. Hindi na naman ako ‘yung 25-year-old na, ‘Hindi trabaho muna ako, career muna,’” he answered. “Genuinely, lahat ng ginagawa ko sa career ko sa show business, sa pagiging businessman is leading up to that point.”

(Everything I do now is because I know that [I’ll be settling down] soon. I am no longer a 25-year-old actor who would say, “I am prioritizing my work and career.” Genuinely, everything that I am doing in my show business career and as a businessman is leading up to that point.)

“So it’s gonna be Julia, you think?” Sanchez continued, to which he initially let out a chuckle.

“Hindi mo masabi? (Is it too early for you to say [that it’s going to be Julia?])” she asked again. He then replied, “No, siya talaga (she really is the one [I’m going to marry]).”

Anderson further said that his relationship with Barretto works because he feels a certain sense of commitment to the actress. Anderson, who seemingly did not want to speak for Barretto, then quipped that he hoped she felt the same toward him.

“You just know, alam mo lang. You just feel na may nagbabago sa ‘yo. You feel na nag-iiba ‘yung priorities mo or mas naging malinaw sa ‘yo ‘yung priorities mo,” he stated. “Ang hirap mag-explain e [pero] iba ‘yung feel.”

(You just know it and you feel that something in you changes. You feel that your priorities change or your priorities are becoming clearer to you. It’s hard to explain, but it just feels different.)

Sanchez then asked if the couple were already engaged, to which the actor responded, “Hindi po.” (No.)

Anderson and Barretto’s relationship was confirmed to the public in March 2021. Prior to this interview, the couple had opened up several times about their plans of settling down. In a May interview, Barretto revealed that she would say yes if the actor proposed to her in the following months. Anderson, for his part, said he was ready to settle down “anytime soon.”

Anderson and Barretto earlier flew to Europe where they spent their birthdays.

