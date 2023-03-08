‘Lovers in Paris’: Julia Barretto says Gerald Anderson is her ‘partner in life’ in birthday greeting

Julia Barretto reaffirmed her love for boyfriend Gerald Anderson as the latter rang in his 34th birthday on March 7.

Barretto said Anderson is her “best friend and partner in life,” as seen in a brief but heartfelt post on his birthday, which included some pictures of the two of them together. Among the actress’ favorite moments with her beau include a selfie in front of what appears to be the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France.

“Happy birthday my love. My best friend and partner in life. I thank God for you everyday,” she said in the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Julia Barretto (@juliabarretto)

Marjorie Barretto, Julia’s mother, also greeted the actor, as seen in the comments of the younger actress’ post. “Happy Birthday, Ge!!! Have a great year ahead! We love you,” she said.

Fellow celebrities Alex Gonzaga and MJ Cayabyab, as well as photographer Shaira Luna showed their support for the couple in the comments section.

Barretto and Anderson are spending quality time together in the City of Love, as seen in the posts on their respective Instagram Stories.

The “Expensive Candy” star shared photos of what appeared to be the couple’s leisurely stroll at a park.

Meanwhile, the actor’s IG stories was a bit impersonal, showing only snaps of what they ate during their trip such as pizza, salad, and oil-based pasta.

Anderson confirmed his relationship with the “Ngayon at Kailanman” star in a tell-all interview in March 2021, where he revealed that the actress makes him “very happy.” The couple earlier starred as partners in the 2019 film “Between Maybes.”

Barretto revealed that she’s ready to give her “yes” to the “On the Job” star should he propose in May 2022, while the actor said he’s ready to settle down “anytime soon” five months later.

RELATED STORIES

Julia Barretto speaks up on rumored split with Gerald Anderson: ‘I feel safe in our relationship’

LOOK: Gerald Anderson bonds with Julia Barretto, her family amid split rumors

Gerald Anderson on rumors he got Kylie Padilla pregnant: ‘Tingnan natin nine months from now’