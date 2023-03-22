Random drug test conducted in Mandaue City Hall

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu—Almost 400 personnel from three offices of the Mandaue City Hall were subjected to a random drug test organized by the Mandaue City Substance Abuse Prevention Office (MCSAPO) on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

Atty. Ebenezer Daryl Manzano, the MCSAPO in-charge, said that 385 personnel of the City Health Office, Nutrition Office, and Local Civil Registrar were to undergo the drug test.

Since the test was a surprise, some personnel were not able to take the test in the morning because they had scheduled meetings, said Manzano.

But Manzano said that they will wait for those who were not able to take the test to be able to submit theirselves to the test today.

The result of the screening test will be released in one day while confirmatory test would take about a month.

City Councilor Nerissa Soon-Ruiz, the focal person of the City Anti-Drug Abuse Council (CADAC), in previous interviews, said if proven positive for illegal drugs, job order employees will have their contracts terminated while regular employees will undergo due process based on the city’s drug-free workplace ordinance.

REHABILITATION

Manzano said that this was the first drug test conducted this year. All offices will be tested as part of the city’s drug-free workplace policy.

Manzano is encouraging those who are using illegal drugs to submit theirselves and undergo rehabilitation.

They will be given a chance to still work at the city government while they undergo rehabilitation.

“Kahibalo man gud ta nga ang pag gamit og illegal nga drugas, mental health disorder, naa tay substance use disorder ba. So kita, mas compassionate sad ta, makasabot ta nga basin gusto na siya nga mosurrender, magbag-o. So tagaan sad nato sila og higayun nga magbag-o at the same time dili sad mawala ang ilahang trabaho dinhi sa city government,” said Manzano.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Mandaue’s over 1K DGS personnel undergo surprise drug test

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP