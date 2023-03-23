ERC working on pricing solutions for MECO consumers

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) is now studying possible pricing solutions to mitigate the impact of the power crisis that Mactan Electric Company (MECO) customers are facing.

In January, one of the two main underground power lines of the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) got damaged after it was affected by a backhoe digger at the crossroads of Ouano Avenue in Mandaue City.

The underground power lines supply electricity to Mandaue and Mactan Islands.

The damage has reduced Mactan’s power supply and caused electricity rates to rise.

MECO General Manager Engr. Gilbert Pagobo earlier appealed to ERC to temporarily suspend its electricity rate increase.

“ERC recognizes the severity of the situation and has already begun studying possible pricing solutions to mitigate the impact of this incident on all MECO customers and locators in the ecozones,” ERC officer-in-charge (OIC) Catherine Maceda’s letter response read.

Jazz Rusiana, administrative head of MECO, even revealed that their power rate went down in March.

She added that they are doing their best to augment both technical and commercial services.

“MECO’s distribution rate is fixed for almost 11 years now due to the pending PBR reset, while all other charges like taxes and other government dues will also change since it is dependent on the high side cost (generation and transmission),” Rusiana said.

Rusiana also thanked Visayan Electric Company (VECO), another electricity distributor for Cebu City and other areas, for transferring some of their electricity loads to another power line so as not to congest the Lapu-Lapu and Cordova main lines.

/bmjo

