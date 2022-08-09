MECO: Expect increase in monthly bills

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—Mactan Electric Company (MECO) customers can expect an increase in their monthly bills.

Engineer Gilbert Pagobo, the senior vice-president and general manager of MECO, said that the increase would be up to 25 percent compared to their previous bills.

“Last month ang rate nato P11.25 (per kilowatt hour) ra. The month before ana P10 kapin rana, ang karon ni P13.34,” Pagobo said.

MECO serves the island of Mactan, including Cordova town.

Among the reasons for the increase in the electricity rate, Pagobo said, was due to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, which also increased the price of fuel.

“Result gyud na sa pagmahal sa fuel kay basically tanan fuel-based man,” he added.

He added that the continuous decline of the peso exchange rate versus the dollar has also contributed to the increase of the electricity rate.

Pagobo said that the conflict also increased the prices of several commodities, including those that they needed for their maintenance and other expenses.

