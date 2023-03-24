Destination resort offers 60% off on longer stays

March 24, 2023 (Cebu, PHILIPPINES) – The beauty of a dive mecca come to surface in Club Serena Resort. Stay longer for two nights or three to get luxurious savings of up to 60% from standard rates.

Sale rates are complete with daily breakfast, welcome drinks and cold towels upon arrival, and a complimentary 30 minutes on the kayak or paddle board daily. Take this exclusive offer at rates that begin at Php 4,500 net per room night or Php 13500 for 3 days and 2 nights.

To find out more about the ‘Splendid Escapes’ offer and other offers at Club Serena Resort, send a message through the official Facebook and Instagram accounts, ClubSerenaResort, or contact Jeziel through 0917-872-6367.

The ‘Splendid Escapes’ offer is available for booking on March 24-26, 2023 only. Bookings are good for stay until December 15, 2023.















Located along the stretch of white sand beach in Moalboal, the Club is a destination resort boasting a relaxed luxury vibe. Its seventeen suites and villas are designed in modern Filipino vernacular while the all-day dining restaurant, Mira, serves the best of world cuisine.

This beachfront property stands along one of the country’s biggest marine protected areas, the Tañon Strait. Conversely, Moalboal was a top pick of foreign travelers when the Philippines was named the Best Overseas Diving area by the Marine Diving Awards 2020.

Club Serena Resort is the pioneer property of Aragma, a subsidiary of AppleOne Properties, Inc. Discover relaxed luxury when you discover the Club.

