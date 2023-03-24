GMA artist Andrei Sison dies due to car accident

Emerging GMA teen artist Andrei Sison passed away earlier this morning after he figured in a car accident, his talent agency Sparkle GMA Artist Center confirmed.

“Sparkle GMA Artist Center sadly announces the passing of one if its teen artists Andrei Sison, due to a car accident early this morning,” it said in a statement released on its Instagram page.

The talent company offered condolences to Sison’s loved ones and appealed to the public for privacy and respect for his family in this time of grief.

“He was well-loved and much cherished member of the Sparkle family,” it stated. “We will miss you, Andrei. Be with God now.”

Further details on the teen artist’s wake have yet to be given as of this writing. /ra

