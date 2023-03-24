30th Cebu City Olympics opens amid tougher qualifying requirements for Palaro

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The 30th Cebu City Olympics made its return at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) on Friday, March 24, after more than two years of hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With its return, new sets of challenges are also facing the young competing athletes and teams in the week-long meet which serves as the qualifiers for the Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA) next month in Carcar City, south Cebu.

Department of Education (DepEd) Cebu City’s sports coordinator and Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC) official Francis Ramirez told CDN Digital that the road to qualifying for the Palarong Pambansa just got tougher.

It’s mainly due to the new pre-national qualifying meet which aims to lessen the number of athletes and delegates, shorten the event’s duration, and lower the incurred expenses while leveling up the quality of performance and competition, Ramirez revealed.

Unlike the previous Palarong Pambansa where all 17 regions vie for a week-long competition, this time, there will be a pre-national qualifying meet featuring four clusters after every regional meet.

The 17 regions will be divided into four clusters depending on their geographical locations. Region VII or Central Visayas is under cluster 3 together with Regions 6, 8, and 9.

“Karon naa nay clustering meets para sa mga events nga nag determine sa winners sa ilang measured time ug distance. Ang measurable sports events nag apil na sa athletics, swimming, and archery, naa na qualifying times ug distances. Right after sa regional meet, mo submit ang regional office sa results, ang Palarong Pambansa board mao nay mo filter ug mo select kung kinsa ang naka qualify sa ilang standard distances ug oras,” Ramirez said during the opening ceremonies of the Cebu City Olympics on Friday at the Cebu City Sports Center.

The regions will vie after their respective regional meets to determine which among them qualifies for the Palarong Pambansa. Only two regions will advance to the actual Palarong Pambansa.

The sports they will be vying for are team sports, particularly ball games.

QUALIFYING TIMES & DISTANCES

In addition to that, Ramirez also stated that individual events like athletics, swimming, and archery have “Palarong Pambansa” qualified times and distances set by officials to filter the number of athletes competing.

So, athletes winning in tomorrow’s competitions all the way to CVIRAA have no assurances that they can qualify for Palarong Pambansa due to these major changes.

Lastly, the winning teams starting from the district all the way to CVIRAA are restricted to recruit players from other schools/teams to fortify their ranks for Palarong Pambansa.

“Ang individual events ug ang mga combat sports, diretso na qualified sa Palarong Pambansa. Otherwise kinahanglan gyud nimo makuha ang qualified time or distance sa Palarong Pambansa or pildihon nimo ang mga ka clusters nimo para maka qualify ka. Challenge ni for athletes unlike sa previous nga mga Palarong Pambansa nga kung modaog ka sa regional diretso na sa Palarong Pambansa. Karon need na sila mo qualify para clustering before sila makaduwa sa Palarong Pambansa,” Ramirez explained.

“Gibuhat ni nila not because sa pandemic, ang gusto nila nga best-of-the-best na gyud ang moabot sa Palarong Pambansa. Unlike before nga just for the sake of qualifying sa Palaro inig abot sa duwa ihawon na lang sa mga kusog nga regions. Ang karon ang gusto nila competitive jud sa pinaka best.”

The 25 sports events will be competed in the week-long Cebu City Olympics in various venues around Cebu City.

Nine units along with the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation-Inc (Cesafi) member schools will compete in the meet.

FOSTER CAMARADERIES, SPORTSMANSHIP

During her speech, DepEd Assistant Schools Division Superintendent and OIC Dr. Lyra Llaga reminded the athletes to foster camaraderie and sportsmanship.

“Over the next few days, we will witness incredible display of skills, strength, and determination of our athletes to compete in a variety of sports,” said Llaga.

“We will also witness who will move on to CVIRAA next month in Carcar City. But this City Olympics will not only go about competition. It’s also about bringing all of us together for an opportunity to learn from each other. To share our experiences and to form new friendships. As we come together for the 30th Cebu City Olympics, let us remember to value sportsmanship, fair play, and respect for one another.” /rcg

