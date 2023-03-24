Sirius Star Pilipinas basketball team excited over upcoming exhibition matches

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Sirius Star Pilipinas basketball team is pumped up to start their Sixth Philippine Tour that will start in Banaybanay City, Davao Oriental tomorrow, Saturday, March 25.

In a presser on Friday, Anthony Winningham, the founder and team captain from Ball-Up Sporting, wants Filipino basketball fans to expect plenty of high-flying dunks, three-point shots, and crafty basketball plays from his team comprised of American and African prospects.

“We got a lot of guys who have 42-inch verticals that can dunk the ball, we got guys that can shoot, we got guys who are ready for the pro level. So, we got a lot of versatile guys compared to last time,” said Winningham.

He was joined by the rest of Sirius Star Pilipinas roster with their head coach Albert Alocillo and other team officials during the presser.

“We have a more well-rounded team that’s ready to compete and play with the Philippines’ top talents. Expect to see a lot of highlights, dunks, a lot of three-point shots,” added Winningham.

Compared to last year, Sirius Star Pilipinas will be fielding two squads: Sirius Star Marvels and the Sirius Star Wonders which are all comprised mostly of American players and several African cagers.

These players have played in various teams and clubs in Europe, Africa, and the United States, with some having committed and played for collegiate teams, semi-pros, and pros.

In their first stop in Baybay City, Sirius Star Marvels and Sirius Star Wonders will play against each other in an exhibition match.

In their next stop in Mati City, the two teams will play against the Governor Generoso selection and Junex Tuna Davao basketball teams.

“It’s a lot of preparation, it started back home. Once we got out here, we got a short time here, we have to move to become one, the faster we become one, we get to compete with those guys. You guys here in the Philippines got really good players who played in the PBA,” said Winningham.

In April, they will hold exhibition matches in the municipalities of Talibon (April 1), and Duero (April 2). They return to Cebu on April 8 to face the star-studded Northball Basketball team of Cebuano hotshot and Cebu City councilor Dondon Hontiveros in Mandaue City Sports complex.

On April 9, they do another round of exhibition matches against Northball in Carmen, Cebu.

After their tour, Sirius Star Pilipinas is open for teams and local government units who are interested in hosting exhibition matches until April 30.

“I think the Philippines has a lot to offer, so it would be good to grow and expand in the Philippines not only from a business standpoint. But it also allows the players to grow and play in this beautiful country,” added Winningham.

“I still love the Philippines, there’s no other place like, and I think it’s pretty good to let these guys come here and put on a show, compete, and grow.”

To see where the Sirius Star Pilipinas will be playing next, see its official Facebook page. /rcg

