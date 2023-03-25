LOOK: Bianca Gonzalez ticks off Bhutan from bucket list

Bianca Gonzalez made sure to celebrate her 40th birthday in a memorable way as she went on a solo trip to Bhutan, a small country in south-central Asia.

The TV host spoke about how she planned for the trip, which was one of the items on her bucket list, as per her Instagram page on Thursday, March 23. Gonzalez was in awe of the country, which she described as “magical,” saying she would be “forever grateful for this experience.”

“When my husband asked me how I wanted to celebrate my 40th birthday, I told him I wanted to go on a solo trip. Before I got married and had kids, I really enjoyed traveling alone so I knew it was something I wanted to experience again,” she said.

“When he asked where to, I said, ‘Bhutan.’ It had always been on my bucket list and I wanted to gift myself with this trip but my husband said no, he wanted to give it to me as his gift,” she continued. “And a deeply meaningful gift it was.”

Gonzalez then expressed gratitude and appreciation to her husband JC Intal for being supportive in her dreams and goals in life.

“Thank you mahal (love) for not just this gift, but the gift of your support with my personal dreams and goals, the gift of your caring for me, Lucia and Carmen, and the gift of allowing me my space and encouraging me to spread my wings,” she wrote, referring to their daughters.

“I am so lucky to have a life partner in you, [JC Intal]. My spirit is immensely full and I am so excited to hug you and the girls very, very soon!” she concluded.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bianca Gonzalez Intal (@iamsuperbianca)

Gonzalez also treated fans to more moments from her solo trip through her Instagram Stories.

Gonzalez turned 40 years old last March 11. She marked the occasion by having her daughters’ names tattooed on her arms, and by showing off her bare face in a “raw” photoshoot.

Gonzalez and Intal, who tied the knot in 2014, welcomed their firstborn Lucia Martine in 2015, and their second child Carmen Eliana in 2018.

RELATED STORIES

LOOK: Bianca Gonzalez gets inked with daughters’ names ahead of 40th birthday

LOOK: Bianca Gonzalez flaunts bare face, morena skin in 40th birthday shoot

Toni suportado nina Mariel at Bianca sa gitna ng kanegahan sa politika: Welcome to the outside world!