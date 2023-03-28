1 injured in Cebu City Science High fire

CEBU CITY, Philippines—A man sustained burn wounds on his face when a fire broke out in a bunkhouse within the property of the Cebu City Science High School in Brgy. Labangon on Tuesday, March 28, 2023.

Fire officials responded to the fire alarm at the Cebu City Science High School at 11:52 a.m.

Fortunately, two minutes later, firefighters managed to put the flames under control. They officially declared “fire out” at 11:58 a.m.

The fire burned down a bunk house used as a temporary quarters for the school’s maintenance personnel as well as a semi-warehouse to store lost and found items, initial reports from fire officials showed.

However, a utility worker at the school, identified as Sergio Badano, got burn wounds on his face.

The 20-year-old man told fire investigators that he believed that the fire may came from cinders of a firewood he used to cook rice early Tuesday morning.

According to fire investigator FO3 Fulbert Navarro, Badano may have not fully doused the coals he used, and that these may have ignited the fire.

The utility worker got burn wounds on his face when he went back inside the burning bunkhouse to salvage his belongings.

Fire officials pegged the damage at P6,000.

The fire also prompted school authorities to temporarily halt classes, and evacuate students to their quadrangle for safety.

