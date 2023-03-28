Cebu’s Araneta squares off with tough Thai foe in ‘Kumbati 14’

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Hard-hitting Cebuano Christian “The Bomb” Araneta will get his mettle tested as he faces veteran Thai Jakrawut Majungoen in the main event of “Kumbati 14” on April 1, 2023, at the Hoopsdome in Lapu-Lapu City.

Araneta and Majungoen will fight for 10 rounds in the fight card featuring eight other bouts.

This will be Araneta’s first fight since June of 2022, where he scored a 10-round unanimous decision win against the late Toto Landero in Mandaue City.

Araneta is on a three-fight winning streak following his 2021 loss to Sivenathi Nontshinga in a world title eliminator bout held in South Africa.

The 28-year-old Araneta, a native of Borbon town, northern Cebu, has a record of 22 wins (17 by knockouts) and two defeats.

He will be facing a tough foe in Majungoen, who has 42 wins (21 by knockouts), three losses, and two draws.

This will be Majungoen’s first time fighting in the Philippines and second time abroad. His most recent bout was in Hongcheon, South Korea, where he lost to Olimjon Nazarov of Uzbekistan via a 12-round unanimous decision. That fight was for the WBO Oriental flyweight title.

Araneta will be Majungoen’s fifth Filipino opponent. He fought and won against Mateo Handig, Renz Rosia, Roden Tolulog, and Cris Alfante in his previous bouts, all held in Thailand.

Besides Araneta, Benny Canete will also make a comeback as he takes on Renoel Pael of Leyte in a 10-rounder bout under the 118-pound division for the co-main event.

Also featured in the fight card promoted by Omega Pro Sports International (OPSI) are Carlo Bacaro vs. Ernesto Cagampang, Pete Apolinar vs Raymond Empic, Franco Serafica vs. Marjun Piencinaves, Mciahel Adolfo vs. Jason Canoy, Ramil Roda Jr. vs. Dariel Diamante, Maurino Agum vs. Kier Toregoza, and Jhon Anthony Magos vs. Reggie Empis.

