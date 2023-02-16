Fire burns down 13 houses in A. Lopez Street

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Over P1.2 million in properties went up in smoke after a fire broke out in a residential area in Brgy. Labangon, Cebu City on Thursday afternoon, February 16.

Firefighters responded to a fire alarm in A. Lopez Street, Brgy. Labangon, Cebu City around 4:03 p.m. on Thursday. They immediately raised it to first alarm at 4:04 p.m. as the flames rapidly spread to nearby houses.

Fortunately, they were able to control the fire around 40 minutes later and officially declared fire out at 4:49 p.m.

The fire damaged a total of 15 houses, of which 13 were burned to the ground. Eleven firetrucks and an ambulance also responded to the scene.

In the meantime, there were no reported injuries. Fire investigators continue to determine the cause of the blaze. / rcg

