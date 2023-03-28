Kadaugan sa Mactan to feature Pinoy martial art Eskrima

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines- This year’s celebration of the “Kadaugan sa Mactan” will feature the Filipino martial art “Eskrima.”

This was confirmed by Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan.

“Kadaugan sa Mactan,” also known as Victory at Mactan, is an annual reenactment of the Battle of Mactan between the Spaniards led by Ferdinand Magellan and the local tribe headed by Datu Lapulapu.

The activity is held every 27th of April.

Chan said that they plan to feature Eskrima performances after the reenactment. The mayor added that they also wanted to be recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records for the category of “Biggest Play of Eskrimadors.”

“Kutob masulod, mapuno nya masud ang tawo kung mahimo. Kay ang among target nga masud ang 10,000 kay we want to break the Guinness Book of World Record the Biggest play of Eskrima in the World, atong buhaton sa Lapu-Lapu,” Chan said.

Chan added that Datu Lapulapu, who was recognized as the first Filipino hero, was also known as an eskrimador.

He added that the Filipino Martial Art was also included in the curriculum of the Department of Education (DepEd) in Lapu-Lapu City.

Invited Guests

The mayor also revealed that they will be sending invitations to President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., Vice-President Sara Duterte, and cabinet members to attend the event.

Chan also revealed that Department of Tourism (DOT) Secretary Christina Frasco has already confirmed her attendance at the “Kadaugan sa Mactan.”

Month-Long Activities

Chan also said that they have already prepared the month-long activities for the said celebration.

This includes street parties, food festivals, tattoo competitions, live bands, among others. /rcg

READ:

Lapu-Lapu City celebrates grandest Kadaugan sa Mactan

Spotlight on for local performers in future reenactments of Kadaugan sa Mactan

Filipino martial arts community mourns SGM ‘Diony’ Cañete’s passing

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP