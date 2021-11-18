LOOK: Bea Alonzo and John Lloyd Cruz new photos together

CEBU, Philippines — Bea Alonzo and John Lloyd Cruz created buzz anew as their photos and videos together surfaced online.

The long-time love team of Alonzo and Cruz was rekindled in a new TV commercial for a fast-food chain.

Netizens and fans were delighted with their comeback commercial project.

“My Popoy-Basha heart is alive again 😍😍😍 sooo happy to see you working together again!! Ang sarap nyong panoorin namiss po namin talaga kau! Will always be one of your avid fans,” one fan wrote in the comment section.

“So happy seeing you both again,” another fan said.

The Bea-John Lloyd love team is known for their blockbuster film “One More Chance” in 2007, where they played the characters of Basha and Popoy.

