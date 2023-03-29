Mandaue police ready for Holy Week 2023

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu—The Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) said it is ready for the upcoming Holy Week.

MCPO Deputy City Director for Operations and Spokesperson Police Lieutenant Colonel Franc Rudolf Oriol said that almost 500 personnel will be deployed during Holy Week, the Christian observance commemorating the Passion of Jesus Christ.

Oriol said that 210 police personnel and 250 force multipliers, including personnel of the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM) and barangy tanods (village watchmen), will be deployed starting Wednesday, April 5, until Sunday, April 9.

“Ang Mandaue City Police Office andam na para sa atoang Semana Santa deployment,” said Oriol.

(The Mandaue City Police Office is ready for the Holy Week deployment.)

Oriol said that they will focus on securing 10 churches in the city, including the National Shrine of St. Joseph in Barangay Centro.

The number of police that will be deployed will depend on how big the parish is, said Oriol.

They will also monitor terminals, wharves, department stores, and other areas of convergence.

Famous resorts in the city will also be monitored on Easter Sunday, April 9. Catholics usually flock to beaches to celebrate Easter Sunday, which commemorates the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Moreover, Oriol said that anti-criminality activities such as regular checkpoints and roving would still be conducted during Holy Week.

Oriol said that although they did not record any untoward incident last year, he is still urging the public to be watchful during Holy Week.

