Regular, casual Cebu City hall employees to receive P15,000 bonus not later than April 5

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Hall employees have something to look forward to ahead of the Holy Week as the Cebu City Council already approved the first Supplemental Budget for this year that includes the funding for the P15,000 Charter Day bonus promised by Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama.

The Cebu City Council, during its regular session on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, approved the ordinance authored by Councilor Noel Eleuterio Wenceslao, authorizing the Supplemental Budget No. 1 (SB 1) for 2023.

The total SB 1 amounted to about P79 million, composed of P67.589 million for the General Fund Proper and P12.090 million for the Special Accounts.

The council also requested the City Budget Officer, the City Accountant, and the City Treasurer’s Office to release the employee’s bonus not later than April 5, 2023, as moved by Councilor Jocelyn Pesquera.

Meanwhile, the P67.589 budget for the General Fund Proper will be sourced from the realignment of Current Appropriations for CY 2023, while the P12.090 million budget for special accounts will be taken from the realignment of current appropriations CY 2023 subsidy from the General Fund Proper of the City Hospitals, Division for the Welfare of the Urban Poor, and City Markets.

Under the approved ordinance, the grant of service incentive charter in the amount of not more than P15,000 to qualified Cebu City government employees shall be made under the Program on Awards and Incentives for Service (PRASIE) Resolution No. 5 series of 2023.

The release of such funds should also conform with the guidelines issued by the Office of the Mayor.

Wenceslao said the city hall currently has more than 5,000 casual and job order employees.

RELATED STORIES:

Cebu City Hall employees continue to wait for release of P15,000 Charter Day bonus

Rama asks for P67.5M supplemental budget

Make no mistake: Cebu City Hall no place for intriguers

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP