Filipinas move up to No. 49 in Fifa world rankings 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Philippine Women’s National Football Team (PWNFT) or Filipinas earned its highest FIFA world rankings in history.

The Filipinas, who are bound for the FIFA Women’s World Cup, are now ranked No. 49 in the world rankings as of March.

They climbed four places from their previous No. 53 rank, breaching the world’s top 50 countries in FIFA.

READ: Filipinas earn first win in AFC U-20 Women’s Asian Cup qualifiers

Filipinas 9th at AFC

In addition to that, the Filipinas climbed to ninth place in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), catapulting two spots up in the rankings which is also a historic feat for them.

“We thank team manager Jefferson Cheng for his support to the team, and for joining hands with the federation to ensure that planned directions of the team are pursued with vigor,” said the PFF in a statement.

“We also acknowledge the efforts of coach Alen Stajcic, and the Filipino coaches that come before him, in steering the team to great heights. Most of all, we are grateful for our national team players who, time and again, have shown their love for our country by representing the Philippines with pride and honor each time they step into the pitch,” the statement further said.

“Indeed, plenty of the work is done behind the scenes – at planning sessions, in camps, and days and hours before matches – and we thank those who have quietly sacrificed their time and effort to ensure that the team continues its progress,” the PFF said in a statement.

READ: Filipinas earn first win in AFC U-20 Women’s Asian Cup qualifiers

Still, the United States, the FIFA Women’s World Cup defending champions remained on top of the world rankings, followed by Germany and Sweden. England is at the No. 4 spot followed by France.

Filipinas learn from Pintanar Cup

The Filipinas recently campaigned in the Pinatar Cup in Spain where they faced Scotland, Wales, and Iceland. They lost all of their matches in the tournament, but it served as a good exposure for them for the July FIFA Women’s World Cup in New Zealand.

READ: Pinatar Cup shows Filipinas work needed before World Cup

They will face the world No. 20 Switzerland in their first match in the World Cup group stage on July 21 in Dunedin, New Zealand.

Their second match is against the host team which is ranked No. 25 in the world, on July 25 in Wellington, and their last group stage match is against world No. 12 Norway on July 30 in Auckland.

READ: Filipinas joins co-host New Zealand in Group A of FIFA Women’s World Cup

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP