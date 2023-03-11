Filipinas earn first win in AFC U-20 Women’s Asian Cup qualifiers

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The Philippines under-20 women’s national football team earned its first win in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) U20 Women’s Asian Cup 2024 qualifiers by beating host country Laos, 1-0, on Friday evening, March 10, at the KM16 National Stadium in Vientiane, Laos.

Sabine Ramos perfectly set a long pass coming from a free kick to Kylie Yap who scored a header that provided the Philippines with its lone winning goal in the 42nd minute.

They played with one less player on the field after Kaiya Jota was given a red card in the opening minutes for a crucial penalty while defending.

Despite the odds, the Filipinas fought relentlessly during the match and bagged the victory after the final whistle to mark their first win since 2012 by beating Hong Kong in Manila in the same tournament.

The Filipinas were relentless in their attacks in the first half with several close calls, most specifically Isabella Flannigan’s attempt which was called offside by the referees.

Laos tried to retaliate in the second half with their offense, but the Filipinas hang on until the final whistle.

With the three points in hand, Philippines climbed to the No.2 spot in Group A, behind the formidable China, and will face Hong Kong tomorrow, at the same venue.

It was a fitting comeback for the Filipinas after their crushing defeat in the hands of China, 0-6, in their opening match last March 8.

/dcb

