UC Webmasters rule secondary badminton in 30th Cebu City Olympics

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters ruled the secondary badminton competition of the 30th Cebu City Olympics on Wednesday evening, March 29, 2023, at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) court.

The UC smashers swept the gold medals in boys and girls singles, and boys and girls doubles.

In the boys singles, Earl Bergantin crushed Unit 6’s Jandel Quistorio, 21-7 and 21-10 while Angelene Benemerito outlasted fellow Webmaster Alexa Bardos in three sets, 15-21, 21-18, and 21-17 for the gold in girls singles.

In the doubles final, the tandem of Elly Bergantin and Floyd Guillermo bested Abellana National School’s (ANS) Agustin Solon and Christian Repollo, 21-6 and 21-7.

Meanwhile, Ellaikha Canillo and Eve Bejasa collared the girls doubles gold by drubbing Unit 6’s Raya Sitoy and Rhyza Sucalit, 21-5, 21-5.

Calling the shots for UC is head coach Raymond Canada Layon and assistant coach Elloise Canillo.

In the elementary division, Prince Londres of Unit 2 beat Laurence Torrefiel of Unit 7 to win gold in boys singles, 21-17, and 21-9.

Meanwhile, Unit 1’s Gamini Dayondon toppled fellow Unit 1 smasher Dulce Acebedo to rule the girls singles, 21-9, 21-11.

On the other hand, Prince Salas and Ark Cabaldin of Unit 7 defeated Unit 8’s Lance Bayadog and Kiefer Soco, 21-12, 21-15, to clinch the gold medal in the boys doubles.

Lastly, Unit 6’s Summer Yu and Sandy Garcia defeated Unit 7’s Jerrica Natad and Rai Luxe Po, 21-18, 21-15, to emerge champions in the girls doubles. /rcg

ALSO READ:

UC Webmasters bag 5 golds, rule Cesafi table tennis

In Cebu City, 9 fraternities commit to end hazing

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP