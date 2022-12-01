UC Webmasters bag 5 golds, rule Cesafi table tennis

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters captured five gold medals to rule the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) table tennis competition at the Cebu Coliseum on Wednesday evening, November 30, 2022.

This was after the Webmasters bagged the college team event title and finished with a couple of podium finishes in the singles event.

They also ruled the high school boys’ and girls’ team competitions.

In the high school competition, Andrei Caballes emerged as the champion for UC, while Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) placed second.

Fellow Webmaster Rafael Misa and University of San Carlos’s (USC) Hagel Tabanao settled for third place.

In the high school girls’ side, Kristienne Alicaya joined Caballes as the champion for UC, while fellow Webmaster Leah Agbon placed second. Kathriel Alendajao of USC and University of San Jose-Recoletos’s Angel Viodor settled for third.

In the high school team competition, UC emerged as the top squad, while USC placed second.

In the college division, UCLM’s Jay Marie Dadulla topped the women’s singles competition, while UC Main’s Mikylla Dinauanao settled for second place.

USC’s Ericka Echavez and UC Main’s Krizzia Acaylar earned the bronze.

On the other hand, USJ-R’s Mark Louise Gapol topped the men’s competition, while teammate James Ryan Tampus placed second.

UC Main’s Franzes Honoridez and Jehus Escuadro finished third.

However, UC managed to clinch the team event gold by outplaying USJR, USC, and Cebu Doctors University which settled for second to fourth places, respectively. /rcg

