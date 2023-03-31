DOJ: We have 10 witnesses linking Teves to Degamo slay

The statements of the 10 suspects in the killing of Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo implicated suspended Rep. Arnolfo “Arni” Teves Jr., according to Department of Justice (DOJ) Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla.

“It’s there in the statements. The statements that were issued so far point to a certain involvement on his part, nine or 10 statements that we have … Ten,” Remulla told reporters when asked if there were stronger circumstances that would link Teves to the killing.

Remulla said the statements they have on hand could be enough, “depending on the requirement of the panel of prosecutors.”

“But it’s better if we can further the information,” he added.

The 10 suspects are now in the custody of the National Bureau of Investigation.

Remulla also clarified his earlier statement apparently branding Teves a fugitive.

“It was a question: ‘is he a fugitive?’ I said not yet, unless he surrenders … [but] that’s where it is leading if he does not submit to the jurisdiction of the court. If there is a warrant of arrest and you do not surrender, you become a fugitive [from] justice,” he said.

But he said Teves is classified as “a person wanted for questioning.”

“He has a lot of explaining to do. He’s a subject of a summons… but the fact that he does not want to be served by the service of summons means that he’s evading jurisdictional matters,” he said.

DOJ spokesperson Mico Clavano, in a statement earlier released by the Office of the President, said that the government is set to ask the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) to issue a Blue Notice against the suspects in the killing of Degamo.

Color-coded notices are international requests for cooperation or alerts allowing police in member countries to share critical crime-related information issued by the Interpol at the request of a member country.

