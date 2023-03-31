Watsons Takes the Lead in Sustainable Retailing through its Largest Sustainability Area in The Block SM City North Edsa

Watsons Philippines, the country’s leading health, wellness, and beauty retailer, recently opened its 1000th store in The Block, SM City North Edsa, which houses the largest sustainability area in the Philippines. The flagship store offers the widest selection of Sustainable Choices products and a Refilling Station, where customers can conveniently refill their empty Naturals by Watsons bottles with their preferred body wash & shampoo variants. The store also sells empty bottles with screw caps, which allow customers to save up to 40% compared to regular bottles.

Watsons is at the forefront of sustainable retailing with its extensive range of over 1,500 Sustainable Choices products that advocate Clean Beauty, Better Ingredients, Refill Packs & Better Packaging from responsibly- sourced materials.

The company recognizes the value of involving its millions of customers in adapting to more eco-friendly lifestyles by providing more sustainable product options, promoting the use of reusable bags, and providing educational resources on their social media and in-store materials to inform customers on ways to contribute towards the preservation of the planet. Watsons is indeed committed to promoting a sustainable lifestyle and inspiring customers to contribute to creating a better world.

As a responsible retailer, Watsons aims to reduce the environmental footprint of store operations by managing its carbon emissions. Measures include the use of energy-efficient lighting fixtures and appliances, such as LED lights and inverter air conditioners. Watsons has collaborated with Plastic Bank to address plastic waste that goes to the oceans and has worked with Climate Partner on carbon offset projects. Additionally, Watsons has partnered with SM Cares for Trash to Cash, which rewards customers with discounts and store credits in exchange for empty bottles.

“At Watsons, sustainability is at the core of everything we do, and it’s something we take very seriously. Our North Edsa flagship store is a prime example of our commitment to sustainability, as it features one of our biggest sustainability areas to date. We believe that by integrating sustainable practices into every aspect of our business, we can create a brighter, more sustainable future for all,” said Viki Herrera-Encarnacion, Watsons PR & Sustainability Director.

Watsons‘ commitment to sustainability goes beyond its flagship store. The company has 1000 ways of doing good to help uplift the health and well-being of the community, such as the Give-a-Smile Program, which sponsors free corrective surgeries for cleft children, and the Alagang Pangkalusugan community medical outreach program, which provides free medicines to support 20,000 people in the coming years. These programs are a testament to the company’s dedication to creating a brighter future for all and promoting sustainability in all aspects of its operations.

Visit Watsons' flagship in The Block SM City North Edsa to find out more about Watsons' Sustainable Choices products. You can download the Watsons App now on Google Play and Apple App Store or visit any of the Watsons 1,000+ stores nationwide. You may also pick up your orders in 30 minutes via Click & Collect or get them in 3 hours or less via Watsons Express Delivery.