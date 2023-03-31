Converge and UP Fighting Maroons Baseball Team Announce Homerun Partnership

Philippines’ leading fiber internet service provider, Converge ICT Solutions Inc., continues its commitment to boosting sports excellence in the Philippines as they announce their sponsorship of the University of the Philippines Men’s Baseball Team for the 85th season of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP).

The Fighting Maroons, now considered the top favorite to win this season’s title, are expected to make a mark in UAAP Season 85. After years of ranking last in the league, revival efforts have taken place for the team, including the inauguration of a brand new 21,750 square-meter baseball field located on the UP campus. Along with an augmented coaching staff headed by Coach Anthony Dizer Jr., improved training equipment, and an emphasis on discipline and integrity, the team is set to make waves in this year’s season.

“This solidifies the Converge legacy of supporting collegiate sports and investing in young talent. We are proud to back the UP men’s baseball team on their campaign for the championship title in this 85th UAAP Season. Converge is with you all the way!,” said Dennis Anthony Uy, Converge CEO and Co-Founder.

Coach Dizer’s squad already made headlines after beating defending champion De La Salle University in the league’s opening match. This breakthrough win was followed by a back-to-back win against Adamson University and league co-leader Ateneo de Manila University, which sent the team to an improved 3-0 record. The squad seeks to continue its success throughout the league as the team competes for the championship title.

The Dennis Anthony Uy-founded company has been active in supporting the growth and development of local sports and confirms its commitment to aiding collegiate sports through UP and its very own PBA team, the Converge FiberXers.

UP men’s baseball team manager Mike Asuncion believes that the future of the team is potentially bright with the Converge partnership, stating, “This milestone initiative is definitely a step in the right direction. The competent development of baseball in the Philippines is long overdue, and we are thankful that Converge has taken the lead. In UP, I am confident in the collective talent and determination of our players and coaching and support staffs. And while we don’t expect any easy games in the UAAP, we will play to win!”

Coach Anthony Dizer Jr. added, “The support of Converge will truly be significant as this will pave the way for the UP baseball team’s unhampered training as we commit to a performance that we will all be proud of on the ongoing season as well as the future seasons.”

In addition, Prof. Francis Carlos B. Diaz, UP Dean of the College of Human Kinetics, welcomes the new partnership. He said, “I extend my sincerest appreciation and utmost gratitude to Converge and Mr. Dennis Anthony Uy for this generous support to our varsity baseball team. Converge has been a great partner to our men’s basketball team, and I’m happy to know that they also see the huge potential in our baseball team and are willing to support them as well.”

Converge and UP’s partnership marks the leading fiber broadband company’s second UAAP partnership, proving they are committed to being a game changer in sports, much like in the information and communications technology (ICT) industry. The company has been supporting the University of the Philippines Men’s Basketball Team (UPMBT) since 2020. Last year proved to be fruitful as the Fighting Maroons triumphantly took home last year’s UAAP Championship in men’s basketball after a 36-year championship drought.