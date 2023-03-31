Franchise Negosyo para sa Davao Expo 2023 officially opens

The Philippine Franchise Association (PFA), the country’s pioneer and the only internationally-recognized franchise association, officially launched the three-day Franchise Negosyo Para Sa Davao Expo 2023 on March 30, 2023 at SM Lanang Premier, Davao City.

Franchise Negosyo para sa Davao is part of the PFA’s efforts to promote entrepreneurship via franchising by encouraging Filipinos to become their own boss by starting a business.

PFA’s expo is a one-stop shop for people looking for a business or for business owners who want to grow their business via franchising.

This Expo features 60+ brands with a broad range of franchise business opportunities, beneficial business matching, and greatly informative franchise seminars.

Present at the opening were PFA President Mr. Chris Lim, CFE and City Director of DTI Rachel Remitio, Dev Vice President for Information and Communications Technology of DCCCII Dr. Roland T. Suico, Assistant Mall Manager of SM Lanang Premier Precious Legario, and PFA Regional Director for South Luzon Marco Soliman.

The regional expo will showcase international and national brands such as 7-Eleven, Bonchon, Julie’s Bakeshop, Living Water, Master Siomai, Shell, and Potato Corner. It will also feature homegrown Davao franchises such as Anna Lou Meatshop, Panadero Bakeshop, and Sugar Panda.

“PFA’s expo is a one-stop shop for people looking for a business or for business owners who want to grow their business via franchising,” said PFA President Chris Lim.

Franchise Negosyo para sa Davao is made possible with the support of DTI-Region XI, Davao City Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Inc., SM Lanang Premier, BPI, Inlife Health Care, PLDT Enterprise, Bonchon, Julie’s Bakeshop, Living Water, Master Siomai, Shell, Microtel by Wyndham, Park Inn by Radisson Davao, CDN Digital and Inquirer Mobile, and Sunstar Davao.

Registration to the expo at the SM Lanang Premier Atrium is free so make sure to make the most of the event until April 1, 2023.