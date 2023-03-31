Malacañang: Half day work in government offices on Wednesday, April 5

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang on Friday announced that it would implement a half-day work schedule in all government offices on Wednesday, April 5, to give state workers ample time to prepare for the observance of the Holy Week.

Under Memorandum No. 16, signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin by the authority of President Marcos, work in government offices will be suspended by noon on April 5.

This is to give government workers the “full opportunity to properly observe” the regular holidays on April 6 and 7 and to “allow them to travel to and from the different regions in the country,” the circular stated.

April 6 and 7 were declared as regular holidays in observance of Maundy Thursday and Good Friday.

Agencies and personnel involved in the delivery of basic and health services, preparedness or response to disaster and calamities, and/or the performance of other vital services, however, must maintain normal operations, according to the memo.

gsg/abc

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP