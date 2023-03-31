Damaged skywalk to be removed, MC Briones St. will be opened to traffic by Apr. 3 – TEAM 

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — M.C Briones Street in Barangay Maguikay, Mandaue City where the damaged skywalk is located, is expected to be passable on Monday, April 3.

Edwin Jumao-as, executive director of the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM), said that the Department of Public Works and Highways would remove the damaged skywalk and would try to have it done by Monday.

“Gabii nagsugod sila…Totally kuhaon gyud na ang skywalk,” said Jumao-as.

(They started last night…They will totally remove the skywalk.)

Recommendation

He said that they also recommended to the DPWH that if they would build a new skywalk it should not be located in the same area at the corner of Sitio Sudlon, Barangay Maguikay as it would cause traffic in the area.

Jumao-as said that the Skywalk was already very weak and dangerous after it was hit by a refrigerated van.

He said that some people would elevate their vans, which would result a part of their vans to hit the beam of the old skywalks.

He said that they were still looking for other CCTV footage to identify the driver of the van who hit the skywalk in Maguikay.

“Niliki. Nadasmagan kadlawn siya. Dili kaayo maklaro sa CCTV kay hanap ba. Naa gyud toy (driver) tulubagon nga damage to property. Mao na sige mi og pangita,” said Jumao-as.

(It cracked. It was hit in early morning. It could not be clearly seen in the CCTV because it was blurry. The driver of that van has to answer to that damage to property. That is why we continue to look (for a better CCTV footage).

Appeal to motorists, commuters

M.C Briones Street was closed from pedestrians and vehicles on Thursday afternoon, March 30 and a rerouting was implemented to prevent untoward incidents.

Jumao-as is asking for understanding from commuters and motorists as the rerouting would still take a few days.

