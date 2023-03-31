Palace clarifies April 5 half-day work applies to Executive branch
MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang on Friday clarified that the suspension of work on April 5 only applies to the Executive department.
Presidential Communications Office (PCO) Secretary Cheloy Garafil is referring to Memorandum Circular No. 16, which suspended work in government offices on April 5 starting at noon.
“The Palace clarified on Friday that Memorandum Circular No. 16 issued by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. only applies to the executive department,” Garafil said in a statement.
Under the memorandum, work on April 5 was suspended to “provide government employees full opportunity to properly observe April 6-7, 2023 regular holidays, and to allow them to travel to and from the different regions in the country.”
