Cop, 2 others stabbed dead during restaurant rumble in Negros Occidental

BACOLOD CITY — A policeman trying to pacify a fight and two civilians were stabbed dead outside a restobar in Barangay Salvacion, Murcia town, Negros Occidental, at around 1 a.m. on Friday.

Killed were Corporal Gabby Tamayo Castillo of La Carlota City, his companion Benedict Senosa Maguad of Murcia town and restaurant customer Marvin Guardavilla of La Castellana town.

Two other policemen and the owner of Handi Seafood Restaurant, who also tried to stop the fight, were also wounded, said Maj. Marc Joeil Reclamado, Murcia police chief.

Hurt during the commotion were Castillo’s companions, Staff Sgts. Namelou Sapuan, 35, and Jaytie Misme, 35; and restaurant owner Fernando Diaz.

The three suspects were identified as Marjune Gallano, his nephew Jojie Gallano, and Venus Grace Catbagan.

The suspects were arrested during a hot pursuit operation and are now detained at the Murcia Police Station. They denied any involvement in the death of the victims.

The policemen who were killed and injured were members of the 2nd Maneuver Platoon of the Second Occidental Provincial Mobile Force Company based in Bago City who had stopped by the restaurant for drinks.

While they were drinking, they noticed a commotion outside the restaurant. They went out to pacify those involved, but they were attacked instead, said Reclamado.

Witnesses said the fight started between Guardavilla and Marjune Gallano.

Marjune, armed with a knife, allegedly stabbed Guardavilla and the policemen in the rumble.

RELATED STORIES

Negros Occidental town police chief in stable condition after being stabbed

Suspect in shooting Consolacion police officer killed in ‘armed encounter’

Bulacan chief of police slain in encounter with robbery suspects

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP