Negros Occidental town police chief in stable condition after being stabbed

BACOLOD CITY — The police chief of Ilog town, Negros Occidental is now in stable condition after he was stabbed by alleged illegal gambling suspects at Kilometer 110, Barangay Dancalan at 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 18.

Capt. Thurslie Castillo sustained stab wounds on his left leg, buttocks, and right elbow.

Castillo led an operation against a Cara y Cruz/Hantog illegal gambling operation when the five arrested suspects resisted and grappled with him.

Three of the suspects then drew bladed weapons and stabbed Castillo, leaving him with no other choice but to draw his firearm and defend himself, hitting three of the suspects.

Killed was Abundio Patrolla Redoble, 35, who sustained bullet wounds in the chest, said Cpl. Ryan Gilongos, Ilog police desk officer.

“He was believed to be the head of the illegal gambling operation,” Gilongos said.

Abundio’s brother, John Mark Redoble, 25, sustained a bullet wound in the chin and is confined at the Corazon Locsin Montelibano Memorial Regional Hospital in Bacolod City.

Samson Tagapan, 63, was wounded when he was hit in his left foot, while a 16-year-old who is the stepson of the fatality sustained a minor injury in the elbow, Gilongos said.

Tagapan is detained at the Ilog police station while the minor was turned over to the social welfare office.

