Nadine Lustre on dealing with jealousy in relationships: ‘You have to fully trust your partner’

Even though Nadine Lustre is currently in a happy relationship with her boyfriend, Filipino-French businessman Christophe Bariou, she didn’t hesitate to share her thoughts about relationships especially when it comes to dealing with jealousy.

Lustre admitted that being a jealous partner is a sign of “insecurity,” during an interview clip with local lifestyle magazine Cosmopolitan Philippines, which was uploaded on its official YouTube channel on Tuesday, March 28, when she was asked to give love advice to a “selosa,” or someone who easily gets jealous.

“Sobrang selosa ko po (I’m the type of person who gets extremely jealous). How do I stop myself from being jealous all the time?” a lifestyle magazine reader asked the actress.

“I learned that being jealous could also come from insecurity. If you’re not really secure about yourself, definitely, when you’re selosa, if your boyfriend is hanging out with another girl [na] friend lang naman talaga (who is just a friend). Sometimes, you tend to get a bit worried and insecure. It has a lot to do with your confidence talaga. And also trust,” she answered.

The “Deleter” star noted that while trust is crucial in keeping a relationship alive, it is something that is built with communication and a “kind of connection” with a partner.

“You have to fully trust your partner and know that he’s not gonna do anything wrong. And the thing is with trust, you have to build it. It’s not overnight. Like you really have to build it, you have to communicate, you have to have this kind of connection, and it’s not easy. But then, a relationship is never going to be easy. Who says it’s easy?” she added.

Lustre also talked about finding the need to maintain communication with a partner at all times, saying that it helps in building trust in a relationship. “I guess my advice is to really work on [your] trust in each other. And make sure that you’re open to one another if there’s something that’s making you uncomfortable, tell him right away,” Nadine said.

“Don’t wait, [almost to the point of] bottling up and exploding inside of you. Just always, always talk to him. If there’s anything you’re uncomfortable with or if there’s anything that’s bothering you, communicate. And that’s pretty much how you build trust,” Nadine added.

While the actress-singer did not reveal when she started dating Bariou, she appeared to have gone public with the entrepreneur after sharing a photo of them together on Instagram in January 2022.

Lustre was previously in a relationship with musician James Reid, who has been making headlines after seemingly confirming his romance with British-Filipino model Issa Pressman. To recall, the latter was accused of being the third party in the ex-partners’ breakup back in 2020, although the actors clarified that their split was a mutual decision. /ra

