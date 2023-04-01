Capitol to demolish fence, demand ‘retroactive rent’ from CSC-7

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Provincial government will demolish a fence and demand “retroactive rent” from the Civil Service Commission in Central Visayas (CSC-7) as the latter’s office is found to be allegedly encroaching into a Capitol-owned lot.

In a statement posted on social media on Friday night, March 31, 2023, the Capitol’s Public Information Office (PIO) said the fenced compound of the CSC-7 office has been found to be encroaching on a portion of Capitol property in Sudlon, Barangay Lahug, Cebu City.

CSC-7: We didn’t construct fence

Engineer Jose Yuson, head of the Cebu Province’s real estate division, said that the CSC-7 compound encroached on a total of 799 square meters of Capitol-owned Lot 1062-B.

CSC-7 Firector Carlos Evangelista, for his part, said that the regional office did not construct the fence that infringed on Capitol-property; although, they have placed their building’s generator set there.

“The governor said the Capitol would demolish the fence and would demand retroactive rent for the ‘beneficial use’ of the property beginning on the day CSC-7 started occupying it,” the Capitol said.

Road lots

“The real estate division also found out that portions of the Capitol property in the area had been used as road lots even if in the land title, these were not annotated as such,” it added.

These properties, according to the Cebu Provincial government, are presently used as the main road to and from the CSC-7 office there.

DepEd-7 also notified

Earlier, the Cebu Provincial government also notified the director of the Department of Education in Central Visayas (DepEd-7) that their regional office just beside the CSC-7 also allegedly encroached on a total of 244 square meters of Cebu Province lot.

Just like the case with CSC, the provincial government is also demanding a just compensation from DepEd starting from the first day they used the province property.

“The governor said she is obligated by her position to uphold the interest of the province, like retracing provincial properties and demanding payment when necessary, for she as governor is just (a) mere steward, not owner, of these,” the Capitol said.

