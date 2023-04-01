‘The Glory’ stars Lee Do-hyun, Lim Ji-yeon confirmed to be dating

Lee Do-hyun and Lim Ji-yeon, stars of the hit Korean drama “The Glory,” have “developed an interest in one another” and are currently dating, their talent agencies confirmed.

Earlier today, April 1, South Korean media outlet Dispatch reported that the actors started seeing each other last summer, after a trip together with “The Glory” cast members. It also released alleged photos of Lee Do-hyun and Lim Ji-yeon at the parking lot of the building where the former reportedly resides.

Artist Company, Lim Ji-yeon’s agency, then confirmed the dating reports through a statement obtained by Soompi, also today.

“Lim Ji-yeon and Lee Do-hyun have gone from being close colleagues to the stage of cautiously getting to know one another better with positive feelings,” it read. “We’d be grateful if you’d look warmly upon [their relationship].”

Lee Do-hyun’s agency, Yuehua Entertainment, reiterated the confirmation in a separate statement which says, “After spending some time as close colleagues, the two of them developed an interest in one another, and they are cautiously getting to know [each other].”

Lee Do-hyun and Lim Ji-yeon portrayed the characters of Yeo-jeong and Park Yeon-jin, respectively, in “The Glory.” The Korean drama series tells the story of Song Hye-kyo’s Moon Dong-eun, a victim of bullying and school violence as a teen, and how she sought revenge against her former tormentors. /ra

RELATED STORIES

‘The Glory’ star Shin Ye-eun admits having nightmares while acting as teenage bully Park Yeon-jin

‘The Glory’ director accused of bullying as a student in PH; filmmaker says sorry for controversy